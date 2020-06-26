Rs141.215 billion disbursed under EECP among lockdown affectees

UrduPoint.com
An amount of over Rs141.215 billion has been disbursed among over 11,663,793 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of over Rs141.215 billion has been disbursed among over 11,663,793 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on June 26, a total of over Rs61.042 billion has been disbursed among over 5,038,516 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs43.266 billion has been disbursed among 3,587,026 families in Sindh.

Over Rs25.436 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,095,535 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.282 billion has been disbursed among 599,206 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over Rs2.392 billion have been distributed among 195,691 persons while Rs1.043 billion has been distributed among more than 85,226 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.756 has been disbursed among more than 62,593 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the total amount disbursed so far Rs1.24 billion was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.

