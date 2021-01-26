UrduPoint.com
Rs14.66m Zakat Funds Approved For Distribution

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rs14.66m Zakat funds approved for distribution

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 14.661 million has been approved by the District Zakat and Ushr committee Hafizabad for disbursement as maintenance allowance among 1,929 poor and destitute persons, Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Sardar Babar Sohail Gujar said here.

He said that 75 blind persons would be given total sum of Rs 9 lakh at the rate of Rs 12,000 per person while funds of Rs 1,922,922 had been issued to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian for provision of free medical treatment to the recipients of Zakat.

A sum of Rs 5,091,000 has also been issued for scholarship while 470 male and female students of the district have been provided free training in the technical institutes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

