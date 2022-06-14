UrduPoint.com

Rs1.468 Billion Earmarked For Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

The annual budget of Minorities Affairs department has been enhanced by 65% from Rs. 888.191 million to Rs.1.468 billion for next financial year 2022-23

The annual budget of Minorities Affairs department has been enhanced by 65% from Rs. 888.191 million to Rs.1.468 billion for next financial year 2022-23.

Other than that, an amount of Rs.

1 billion has been allocated as "Special Grant in Aid" for financial assistance, medical treatment, scholarships, dowry/jahez, marriage for minority community across Sindh.

In addition, funds of Rs.250 million have been kept for renovation and repair of worship places of minority community for the next financial year 2022-23.

A grant of Rs.50 million has also been allocated for "Pakistan Hindu Council" for nextFY 2022-23.

