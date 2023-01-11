Rs149,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed fine on 31 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 31 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday.

According to the district administration's spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections of prices of consumer items in different bazaars as well as markets and found 31 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

Therefor the team imposed a fine of Rs149,000 on the spot and sealed two shops besides arresting two other shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also took action on 27 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.