UrduPoint.com

Rs149,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Rs149,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed fine on 31 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 31 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday.

According to the district administration's spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections of prices of consumer items in different bazaars as well as markets and found 31 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

Therefor the team imposed a fine of Rs149,000 on the spot and sealed two shops besides arresting two other shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also took action on 27 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Additional Non-Oil, Gas Budget Revenues A ..

Russia's Additional Non-Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Amounted to 200Bln Rubles - Rus ..

42 seconds ago
 32-member Balochistan delegation arrive in Lahore ..

32-member Balochistan delegation arrive in Lahore under youth exchange programme ..

45 seconds ago
 UNICEF continues working on restoration of health ..

UNICEF continues working on restoration of health facilities in flood-hit areas

47 seconds ago
 Agreement signed to provide free technical educati ..

Agreement signed to provide free technical education to Gwadar's youth

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

7 minutes ago
 EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates ..

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates to Alliance - Russian Foreign ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.