Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :At least Rs1.5 billion have been allocated for the development of Livestock and Rs 5.4 billion for the non-developmental purpose of the animal affairs sector in the Balochistan budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Provincial Finance Minister Engineer Zamrik Khan Achakzai said this while presenting the budget of the province for the next fiscal year in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday.

He said that most of the population of Balochistan was directly or indirectly related to livestock saying that under the Prime Minister of Pakistan program, projects for fattening sheep and goats at a cost of Rs 320 mln and Rs 630 mln for the promotion of rural poultry farming in Balochistan were in progress.

He said that this year, 28,000 rural chickens were distributed among 2,800 widows and poor families of Gwadar, Dera Bugti, Kachhi, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Harnai, Jafarabad and Shirani in different districts of the province.

While rural chickens have already been distributed in the remaining districts, he noted.

He said that due to the timely action of the government, vaccines were purchased at a cost of Rs 50 million to save cows from Lumpi Skin diseases and the farmers in the entire province were saved from heavy losses by continuing the vaccine, more than Rs180 million were released to provide maximum facilities to farmers.