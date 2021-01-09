Rs.15 bln schemes to make Abbottabad a model city: Akbar Ayub

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Saturday said that Rs.15 billion developmental projects would make Abbottabad a model city in the province.

While chairing a meeting at Commissioner's house he was briefed that these projects includes beautification of the city, shifting of general bus stand, fruit and vegetable market and filth depot, installation of four core cable and provision of municipal services to the people of Abbottabad.

Earlier, the officials gave a detailed briefing to the Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan.

During his visit to the proposed site for the park, he directed the concerned to establish a separate playing ground for children near the park, widen the approaching road up to 20 feet, make beautiful footpaths and provide separate passage to the park.

While directing to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) he said that don't waste funds on just constructing sewerage lines and streets also provide other municipal services to the masses.

Akbar Ayub also directed Commissioner Hazara to identify a suitable place for a new township in the surrounding areas of Havelain Bypass as there is no more space available in Abbottabad owing to the unplanned population.

He said that cleaning, garbage collection from the city and provision of municipal services is a grave concern of the people.

He ordered TMO to install dust bins and construct public toilets wherever necessary, handover two main roads of the city to Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA) for cleaning on daily basis.

To reduce the traffic burden in Abbottabad city the minister also emphasized the need for Hazara motorway interchange and directed to prepare a PC-1 from Sherwan road, soon Havelian Dhamtor bypass.