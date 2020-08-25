UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs15 Bn Allocated To Resolve Water Issue In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

Rs15 bn allocated to resolve water issue in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 15 billion for the development of water project in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 15 billion for the development of water project in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province.

The allocations in PSDP for the current fiscal year had been enhanced to meet the requirements of the province and Rs 265 million earmarked for constructing new dams, an official source in the Balochistan government said.

Talking to APP, he said the completion of these projects would help the irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province.

Around 78 per cent construction work on the Basol Dam in Ormara at a cost of Rs 9636 million has been completed from where water supply to Ormara Town and Jinnah Naval Base has been started through pipeline.

For the development of the command area, the construction work of water courses was underway.

He said that construction work of Garuk Dam in Kharan at a cost of Rs 10512 million was underway under which around 51,540 acre feet of water could be stored whereas 12,500 acres of command area would also be made cultivable.

He said that the Toiwar Batozai Storage Dam at District Killa Saifullah, at the 2nd revised cost of Rs 4905.667 million would be completed in June next year. The project will provide storage of 95000 acre feet of water and 16500 acres of land will be brought under cultivation.

Prevention from flood damages and improvement of socio economic conditions are other benefits of the project.

He said work on the winder Dam would start soon and plans are also under way to set up a hydro-power plant to generate electricity from the dam.

He said that the government had to expedite the construction work of Naulong dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi district which was the first hydel dam of the province to generate 5.5 megawatts electricity and irrigate 40,000 acres land.

"The government will spend an amount of Rs 6.5 billion for the construction of small dams to preserve rain water as the entire province was dependent on ground water," he added.

He said the government had also planned to build dam on the area of Shaghzai, Gwadar to resolve water issue in the area.

The plan to build dam on Bolan River was also under consideration to conserve water being dumped aimlessly with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, he added.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, he said the government had spent Rs 250 million on the development and expansion of command area of Kachhi canal to achieve the goal of irrigating more land of the province.

The construction of small check dams including pir bumbul, wasra landhi, saand and lohi kanraj was underway. He said that the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the incurring floods through small dams.

Related Topics

Balochistan Electricity Flood Water Dam Gwadar Bolan Kharan Landhi June From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

3 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

18 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

33 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

34 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.