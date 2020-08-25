Rs15 bn allocated to resolve water issue in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 15 billion for the development of water project in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 15 billion for the development of water project in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province.

The allocations in PSDP for the current fiscal year had been enhanced to meet the requirements of the province and Rs 265 million earmarked for constructing new dams, an official source in the Balochistan government said.

Talking to APP, he said the completion of these projects would help the irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province.

Around 78 per cent construction work on the Basol Dam in Ormara at a cost of Rs 9636 million has been completed from where water supply to Ormara Town and Jinnah Naval Base has been started through pipeline.

For the development of the command area, the construction work of water courses was underway.

He said that construction work of Garuk Dam in Kharan at a cost of Rs 10512 million was underway under which around 51,540 acre feet of water could be stored whereas 12,500 acres of command area would also be made cultivable.

He said that the Toiwar Batozai Storage Dam at District Killa Saifullah, at the 2nd revised cost of Rs 4905.667 million would be completed in June next year. The project will provide storage of 95000 acre feet of water and 16500 acres of land will be brought under cultivation.

Prevention from flood damages and improvement of socio economic conditions are other benefits of the project.

He said work on the winder Dam would start soon and plans are also under way to set up a hydro-power plant to generate electricity from the dam.

He said that the government had to expedite the construction work of Naulong dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi district which was the first hydel dam of the province to generate 5.5 megawatts electricity and irrigate 40,000 acres land.

"The government will spend an amount of Rs 6.5 billion for the construction of small dams to preserve rain water as the entire province was dependent on ground water," he added.

He said the government had also planned to build dam on the area of Shaghzai, Gwadar to resolve water issue in the area.

The plan to build dam on Bolan River was also under consideration to conserve water being dumped aimlessly with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, he added.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, he said the government had spent Rs 250 million on the development and expansion of command area of Kachhi canal to achieve the goal of irrigating more land of the province.

The construction of small check dams including pir bumbul, wasra landhi, saand and lohi kanraj was underway. He said that the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the incurring floods through small dams.