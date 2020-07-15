UrduPoint.com
Rs15 Mln Being Spent On Tator Bridge: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Rs15 mln being spent on Tator Bridge: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Tuesday said that Rs15 million was being spent on Tator Bridge and authorities had taken notice of substandard work on Tank-Dera Road

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Tuesday said that Rs15 million was being spent on Tator Bridge and authorities had taken notice of substandard work on Tank-Dera Road.

He was talking to a delegation of Journalists led by President Tank Press Club, Syed Shah Kundi. He said that no one would be allowed to irrigate land by illegal connections from Waran Canal.

He said that necessary steps have been taken to protect people from floods and cleaning of nullahs has been ensured.

He said that Town Municipal Administration has been directed to improve beautification of the city adding government was spending Rs. 700 million for city's uplift.

Muhammad Kabir said that encroachments in Langarbai graveyard would be removed and Tank City road would be constructed very soon. He said that work on solarization of tube wells would be start very soon for which Rs. 300 million has been allocated.

The DC said that farmers found guilty of water theft would be dealt strictly.

