Rs1500 Million For Two Water Supply Schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would spend Rs1500 million on two water supply uplift schemes approved in current budget 2019-20 to provide clean water facility to citizens.

According to WASA water supply official sources here on Wednesday, two water supply schemes included replacement of old and outlived water supply lines with latest technology HDPE at a cost of Rs1000 million and water supply scheme for unserved areas of the city at a cost of Rs500 million has been approved in Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The estimate process of these schemes was underway and it would be sent to quarters concerned soon for approval.Tenders will be opened after approval of the uplift schemes.

Sources explained that HDPE pipes existing capacity was 50 years and these were earlier used in metro routes and old Shujabad road sewerage system.

The supply lines will be replaced in critical areas including Shah Rukn-e-Alam area, Mumtazabad, Nasirabad, Willaytabad, Madina Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Walled city area, Shaifpura, Samanabad and other areas.

He said water supply scheme for unserved areas included Garden Town, Muzaffarabad, Gross Mandi, Old Shujabad Road, Basti Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz, Peeran Ghaib Road, Khanewal Road, Bosan Road and adjacent areas.

WASA was providing water supply to 55 percent area of the city while 15 to 20 percent area would add more after execution of these schemes, said sources.

WASA was proving pure water supply services through 102 tubewells with 4 cusec each discharge, 63 water filtration plants with 1000 gallan per hour water capacity and 1440 kilometres 2 inch to 24 inches pipe lines.

The initial work would be carried out by this current fiscal year and completed within two years, said source.

