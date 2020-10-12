Rs15000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

The district administration on Monday launched a crackdown against profiteers, imposing Rs15000 fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging consumers

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday launched a crackdown against profiteers, imposing Rs15000 fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali and his team paid a visit to Taimergara and Balamat bazaars and checked the quality and the prices of essential commodities during the surprise visit.

Talking to the media, he said the fine was imposed on shopkeepers for non availability of price lists and overcharging consumers. He said that the price control teams had been mobilised to provide quality items to consumers at the officially prescribed and no shopkeeper would be excused for overcharging.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places at their shops and provide commodities in line with rates as highlighted on the list. He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and violators would be dealt sternly.