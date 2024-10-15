Open Menu

Rs15,000 Monthly To Be Provided To Police Employees Children Affected By Thalassemia: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:08 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was actively implementing measures to ensure quality medical treatment for children of police employees fighting with thalassemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was actively implementing measures to ensure quality medical treatment for children of police employees fighting with thalassemia.

As part of the initiative, third-quarter health allowances had been disbursed for thalassemia-affected children of police employees across various districts, including Lahore.

Dr Usman said that medical expenses were being covered for 154 children suffering from thalassemia, providing Rs 15,000 per month for each child, adding that the amounts to a total of 45,000 rupees per child for expenses incurred from July to September, with an overall disbursement of six million nine hundred fifty-three thousand rupees.

The IGP highlighted that each affected child received Rs 15,000 monthly and 100,000 rupees annually. Punjab Police had inked agreements with several institutions and hospitals, including Sundas, Fatimid, and Al-Noor Foundation, to facilitate blood transfusions for these children.

He emphasised that the latest treatment methods and research protocols were being employed for children with thalassemia.

Dr Usman acknowledged that thalassemia presented a significant challenge, but with parental support, it could be overcome. Furthermore, the IGP assured that extensive resources were being utilised to help police personnel’s thalassemia-affected children lead normal lives. Continuous support would be provided to ensure these children could continue their education and grow into successful citizens, he added. Dr Usman encouraged employees to register under the "Hamaray Phool" project to get assistance in the treatment of their children facing medical issues, ensuring they receive comprehensive support for their medical care.

