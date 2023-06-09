Rs.150m earmarked for PNRA in PSDP 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 150 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to the budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs.

150 million has been earmarked for two ongoing and new schemes of PNRA.

A total of Rs.137.900 million has been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of "Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore" while Rs. 12.100 million has been allocated for the new scheme of "Installation of On-Grid Solar System at PNRA Buildings".