Rs158.20 billion disbursed among lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed cash amount of Rs158.20 billion among over 13,076,000 lockdown affected persons under different categories.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the cash update received on July 21, a total of Rs71.3 billion has been disbursed among over 5,870,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while Rs47.76 billion has been disbursed among over 3,961,000 families in Sindh.

A total of Rs26.95 billion has been disbursed among over 2,220,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs7.88 billion has been disbursed among over 649,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.60 billion have been distributed among over 213,000 persons while Rs1.15 billion has been distributed among over 94,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 810 million has been disbursed among 67,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.