Rs158.933 billion disbursed among lockdown affected persons

The government under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed cash amount of around Rs158.933 billion among over 13,137,230 lockdown affected persons under different categories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The government under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed cash amount of around Rs158.933 billion among over 13,137,230 lockdown affected persons under different categories.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among the coronavirus lockdown affected persons.

The payment to deserving persons continued through Ehsaas centres across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 23, over Rs71.219 billion has been disbursed among more than 5,885,826 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs48.

202 billion has been disbursed among more than 3,997,997 families in Sindh.

Over Rs27.016 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,225,741 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.910 billion has been disbursed among more than 651,227 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir around Rs2.614 billion have been distributed among over 214,097 persons while aroundRs1.160 billion has been distributed among over 94,996 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Over Rs0.813 billion has been disbursed among more than 67,346 beneficiaries in Islamabad.