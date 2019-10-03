Rs1.5b needed to rebuild quake hit infrastructure of Mirpur: Abdul Aziz

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) Minister for Communication, Azad Kashmir Ch. Abdul Aziz has said that at least 1.5 billion rupees were needed to reconstruct and rehabilitate the earthquake hit infrastructure of Mirpur district.

He was talking to media here on Thursday after arriving from Britain.

Giving details, he said some 22 km roads have been badly damaged in which 8 km would be reconditioned and some 14 km needed to be reconstructed. Besides, he said a 12 feet road along both sides of the canal which was severely damaged needed to be totally constructed.

The Minister for Communication added that 4 bridges over the canal have been completely destroyed due to tremor of September 24 and needed reconstruction which were the source of communication between the inhabitants of dozens of villages.

Ch. Aziz said that Highways Department has drafted estimation for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the roads, however, the temporary rehabilitation of roads was being carried out and the department has sought for heavy machinery from other districts to carry out this work.

He said all available resources were being utilized to reconstruct the roads on priority basis and very soon the work would be started with the assistance of Federal government, he asserted.

He also stressed upon the authorities concerned to enhance their expertise and capabilities by using modern technology to meet the future challenges.

He said in view of latest seismic survey it has become vital to impose building code while starting construction projects.