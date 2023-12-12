Open Menu

Rs15mln Financial Assistance For Family Of LGH Employee

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Rs15mln financial assistance for family of LGH employee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that under the new policy of the Punjab government, the family of a grade-16 employee, Muhammad Ramazan, who died during service in Lahore General Hospital, will be given Rs 15 million as a financial assistance package. The family will also be entitled to withdraw his salary and other benefits till the age of his retirement.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi had increased the financial assistance package for employees on death during service.

He lauded the step which is indeed a big humanitarian initiative. He said that the families of employees would be able to live a better life instead of suffering from the irony of the circumstances in the case of the death during service which is very much hard otherwise.

He was talking to Abid Hussain, APCA chairman Imran Khan and other officials of the APCA Unit, LGH. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Muhammad Ramazan and said that although his family had lost the shadow of their dear one but the Punjab government was there to take care of them.

