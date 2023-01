SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on four milk sellers on Wednesday.

The AC raided at different shops and fined Rs 3,000 each to Usama Tea Stall and Asif MilkShop while Ghuman Milk Shop and Madni Milk Shop were fined Rs 5000 each over profiteering.