Rs160.513 Billion Disbursed Among Lockdown Affected Persons

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Rs160.513 billion disbursed among lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of Rs160.513 billion among 13,268,562 lockdown affected persons.

The programme was initiated to disburse an amount of Rs12,000 among the daily wagers and labourers whose livelihoods were affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons was continued through Ehsaas centres across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 28, over Rs72.160 billion has been disbursed among 5,964,206 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs48.

636 billion has been disbursed among 4,034,156 families in Sindh.

Over Rs27.140 billion has been disbursed among 2,235,959 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.945 billion has been disbursed among 654,116 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs2.645 billion have been distributed among 216,672 persons while around Rs1.171 billion has been distributed among over 95,918 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Over Rs. 0.815 billion has been disbursed among 67,535 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

