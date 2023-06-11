Rs16.35b disbursed under Targeted Fuel Subsidy initiative during July-Dec FY 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The present government has disbursed a total of Rs16.35 billion to around 8.67 million beneficiaries under the Targeted Petroleum Subsidy initiative during July-December Fiscal Year 2023.

According to an official source, the programme was launched in order to protect the poor and vulnerable families from the effects of rising fuel prices.

The Federal government in May 2022 decided to disburse an additional cash subsidy of Rs. 2,000 to existing regular Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries as well as additional beneficiaries by raising the existing PMT score covering third socio-economic status.