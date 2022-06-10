UrduPoint.com

Rs165m Allocated For Recycling Plant For Damaged Quran Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The federal government has allocated Rs 167.725 million for establishment of a recycling plant for damaged papers of the Holy Quran in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 167.725 million for establishment of a recycling plant for damaged papers of the Holy Quran in Islamabad.

The allocation has been made under the Public Sector Development Program of 2022-23.

The total cost of the project is Rs330.

773 million out of which has been thrown forward from the previous fiscal year.

The project has already been approved by the Departmental Development Working Party of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to media reports, the recycling plant would be constructed on 10 kanals of land in the Haji camp on the outskirts of Islamabad.This will be the country's first such recycling plant.

