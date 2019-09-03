UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs16.770 Billion NHP Payment Pending For KPK: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:47 PM

Rs16.770 billion NHP payment pending for KPK: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Rs16.770 billion were pending on account of the Net Hydel Profit (NHP) payment for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Rs16.770 billion were pending on account of the Net Hydel Profit (NHP) payment for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the question-hour, he informed the House that the NHP during the first two quarters of the fiscal year 2018-19 stood at Rs19.

865 billion, out of which Rs3.095 billion had been paid to the provincial government.

He said Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) recovered the NHP through monthly hydropower sale billing to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G).

"The unpaid NHP of Rs16.770 billion have not been released by the CPPA-G, and the WAPDA shall make payment as and when the CPPA-G releases the amount," he said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water WAPDA Sale Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM Johnson faces parliament showdown over fate of ..

4 seconds ago

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists durin ..

7 seconds ago

Australia look to Smith after England 'steal' Ashe ..

4 minutes ago

Hungary charges Syrian IS suspect with imam behead ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine votes to lift immunity for lawmakers

4 minutes ago

Pound strikes near three-year dollar low on Brexit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.