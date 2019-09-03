Rs16.770 billion NHP payment pending for KPK: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Rs16.770 billion were pending on account of the Net Hydel Profit (NHP) payment for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Rs16.770 billion were pending on account of the Net Hydel Profit (NHP) payment for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the question-hour, he informed the House that the NHP during the first two quarters of the fiscal year 2018-19 stood at Rs19.

865 billion, out of which Rs3.095 billion had been paid to the provincial government.

He said Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) recovered the NHP through monthly hydropower sale billing to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G).

"The unpaid NHP of Rs16.770 billion have not been released by the CPPA-G, and the WAPDA shall make payment as and when the CPPA-G releases the amount," he said.