Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

Shehbaz Sharif says the case is fabricated one and full of lies, and claims that it will be bried.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) Special Court Central-1 on Saturdayreserved verdict on bail petitions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan heard the case. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire case was fabricated one and full of lies.

He said he saved public money and did not withdraw salary being chief minister twice.

He said he was innocent and both NAB and FIA failed to prove the case.

The lawyers of both sides also concluded their arguments.

After hearing the case, the judge reserved the verdict which was likely to be announced today.

FIA had booked PM Shehbaz, his son Punjab CM Hamza and others in 16 billion rupees money laundering case.