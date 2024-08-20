Rs.16m paid on orders of Ombudsman’s Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Various departments have paid Rs.16 million to the applicants on the orders of Advisor to Provincial Ombudsman.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that a number of applicants approached the Ombudsman's Office and after hearing their applications, Advisor to Provincial Ombudsman Faisalabad Region Syed Mubasshar Hussain Shah ordered various departments to pay Rs.

16 million to the applicants.

This amount was paid under marriage grant, death grant and educational scholarships from 1st January 2024 to 15th August 2024, he added.