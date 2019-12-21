UrduPoint.com
Rs17 Mln Approved For Street Lights Installation In Sector I-14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved Rs17 million for installation of street lights in sector I-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved Rs17 million for installation of street lights in sector I-14.

The lights based on latest technology, (light emitting diode) would be installed at the major roads of the sector, a press release received here on Saturday said.

It was the long standing demand (street lights) by the residents of the sector that had been ignored in the past due to some certain reasons, which had now been addressed.

The civic agency has devised a comprehensive strategy to take up stalled sectors so that development works could be initiated. In this connection, PC-I and PC-IIs of various stalled sectors are prepared and got approved by the CDA-DWP.

Sector I-14 was also among those sectors where residual development work was stalled since years, however, the incumbent management has not only approved PC-II for development activities but also completed the repair / maintenance of main access road of the sector in short span and now the authority was heading toward installation of smart LED lights for illuminating the sector as per demand of the residents.

Instructions have already been issued to the concerned formations for initiating the repair and maintenance work of the roads and streets within the sector at the earliest while directions have also been issued that cost estimation be prepared for the areas of the city where street lights were either missing or not being properly functioning so that work could be initiated accordingly.

Meanwhile, CDA authority has also approved cost expenditure for annual repair and maintenance of lifts / elevators installed at Capital Hospital so that the patients visiting the hospital could be provided easy access. Hospital Administration has been directed to immediately initiate repair / maintenance work on the lift and complete the work at the earliest so that patients particularly senior citizens and disables could be provided facility of lift.

