Rs.1.7 mln looted from factory workers, guard injured

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Armed robbers looted Rs.1.7 million from factory workers and inflicting serious injuries to its guard over resistance in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that four bandits stormed in a plastic material factory of Mushtaq Ahmad situated in Ashraf Abad and took factory workers hostage on gunpoint.

They looted Rs.1.7 million from factory workers and injured the security guard MubasharAli when he produced resistance. Later, the outlaws escaped from the scene along with booty.

The police registered a case and started investigation.