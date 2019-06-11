Rs1700 m allocated for Defence Production Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs1,700 million for the two ongoing schemes of Defence Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to the latest data of PSDP 2019-20 released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday, the government has earmarked Rs1,000 million for Installation of Ship Lift and Transfer System and Associated Machinery and Equipment to Provide Docking and Repair Facilities to Surface Ship, Submarine and Commercial Vessels of upto 7,781 Tonnage (Karachi).

Similarly, Rs700 million have been reserved for Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).