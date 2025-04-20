Rs170,000 In Fines Imposed, Shop Demolished For Encroachment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In a decisive move to curb illegal profiteering and ensure the availability of essential commodities at government-fixed rates, the district administration Lahore, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has intensified its ongoing enforcement operations across the city.
As part of these efforts, violators have faced penalties totaling Rs170,000, while a shop established in an encroached area was also demolished to enforce the rule of law.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza issued strict directives for zero tolerance against profiteering and overcharging, emphasizing that the rights of citizens must be safeguarded, especially in times of economic pressure. In line with this directive, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates have been mobilized in all zones to monitor prices in fruit, vegetable, grocery, and other commercial markets.
These field teams are conducting daily inspections to ensure strict adherence to the official price list, taking immediate legal action against violators on the spot. The administration’s sustained vigilance is yielding results in stabilizing market prices and deterring unlawful profiteering practices.
In recent operations, several shopkeepers found guilty of overcharging were penalized, with cumulative fines amounting to Rs170,000 imposed in various parts of Lahore. In addition, a shop operating on encroached land was demolished, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to restoring order and eliminating illegal structures from commercial spaces.
DC Musa Raza said that no leniency will be shown to individuals or businesses exploiting consumers through inflated prices or unlawful practices. He called upon the business community to uphold ethical standards by strictly selling goods at notified rates.
To ensure public participation in these efforts, citizens have been urged to report any instances of profiteering or irregularities by contacting the District Administration Control Room at 0307-0002345. The Deputy Commissioner assured that every complaint is taken seriously, and immediate action is initiated by relevant magistrates. He also encouraged citizens to use official social media platforms to communicate directly with his office, enhancing transparency and responsiveness.
