Rs.172b proposed for Health sector in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that for the next financial year, an allocation of Rs.172 billion was proposed in the Budget 2021-22 against an allocation of Rs.132.88 billion in 2020-21. After advent of Covid-19, the government re-prioritized its allocation and earmarked maximum resources in 2020-21 for prevention, isolation, and treatment for Covid-19, he added, saying that besides, significant resources were also spent for containing and mitigating the economic damage due to jobs loss and business closures.

Presenting Budget 2021-22 here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said for the Financial Year, the ADP of health is pitched at Rs.18.5 billion. The next financial year will witness an increase of 30 percent in total allocation for Health Sector including medical education, Murad Ali Shah told.

Moreover, Rs.7.6 billion has been allocated in next financial year 2021-22 with an overall increase of 10 percent for 09 vertical Programs to combat/control Polio, TB, Aids, Lady Health Worker Program, Hepatitis control and expanded program for Immunization and others, Shah informed.

Rs.

644.9 million for TB Control Program in Sindh, Rs.1.4 billion for Lady Health Worker (LHW) Program, Rs.2.04 billion for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis in Sindh, Rs.315.9 million for Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Program in Sindh, Rs.309.8 million for Malaria Control Program in Sindh Rs.2.5 billion for EPI Program Sindh, Rs.288.7 million for Sindh AIDS Control Program Rs.57.9 million for Prevention and Control Program for Dengue Rs.76.8 million for Prevention and Control of Blindness have been allocated, he articulated.

We are dedicated to improve the health cover and are striving to maximize the facilities at the Primary level. On the other hand, we are trying to improve service delivery and enhance operational capabilities at the secondary and tertiary levels, Chief Minister reiterated.

Around 62 schemes are likely to be completed up to June 2021, this will increase access to quality healthcare services network province wide, he recounted, and informed that resource allocation was done as per the real needs and requirement of the people and this had improved both the process of budgeting and provision of health services.