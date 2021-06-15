UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs.172b Proposed For Health Sector In Sindh: CM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Rs.172b proposed for Health sector in Sindh: CM

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that for the next financial year, an allocation of Rs.172 billion was proposed in the Budget 2021-22 against an allocation of Rs.132.88 billion in 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that for the next financial year, an allocation of Rs.172 billion was proposed in the Budget 2021-22 against an allocation of Rs.132.88 billion in 2020-21. After advent of Covid-19, the government re-prioritized its allocation and earmarked maximum resources in 2020-21 for prevention, isolation, and treatment for Covid-19, he added, saying that besides, significant resources were also spent for containing and mitigating the economic damage due to jobs loss and business closures.

Presenting Budget 2021-22 here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said for the Financial Year, the ADP of health is pitched at Rs.18.5 billion. The next financial year will witness an increase of 30 percent in total allocation for Health Sector including medical education, Murad Ali Shah told.

Moreover, Rs.7.6 billion has been allocated in next financial year 2021-22 with an overall increase of 10 percent for 09 vertical Programs to combat/control Polio, TB, Aids, Lady Health Worker Program, Hepatitis control and expanded program for Immunization and others, Shah informed.

Rs.

644.9 million for TB Control Program in Sindh, Rs.1.4 billion for Lady Health Worker (LHW) Program, Rs.2.04 billion for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis in Sindh, Rs.315.9 million for Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Program in Sindh, Rs.309.8 million for Malaria Control Program in Sindh Rs.2.5 billion for EPI Program Sindh, Rs.288.7 million for Sindh AIDS Control Program Rs.57.9 million for Prevention and Control Program for Dengue Rs.76.8 million for Prevention and Control of Blindness have been allocated, he articulated.

We are dedicated to improve the health cover and are striving to maximize the facilities at the Primary level. On the other hand, we are trying to improve service delivery and enhance operational capabilities at the secondary and tertiary levels, Chief Minister reiterated.

Around 62 schemes are likely to be completed up to June 2021, this will increase access to quality healthcare services network province wide, he recounted, and informed that resource allocation was done as per the real needs and requirement of the people and this had improved both the process of budgeting and provision of health services.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Dengue Polio Business AIDS Education Budget June Murad Ali Shah Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins first place in ‘Institut ..

22 minutes ago

Overall 45% increase of Rs 2.846 billion proposed ..

1 minute ago

Rs 31.5b budget allocation proves farmers well bei ..

1 minute ago

Wife of Jailed Russian Pilot Hopes Biden, Putin Ag ..

1 minute ago

Varsity students receives certificates for partici ..

1 minute ago

Secretary Communication reviews roads' work

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.