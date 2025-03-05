Rs174mln Added To National Kitty In Line Of Fines, Court Fees
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In the financial year 2023-24, Rs 174 million in line of fines and court fees were deposited into the government treasury due to proactive engagement with Courts and Tribunals under the Ministry of Law and Justice.
As per the official document available, the Ministry's F&A Section conducted internal audits of 29 courts, tribunals, and law offices, identifying areas for improved financial discipline. Two training sessions were held for 40 courts, tribunals, and 36 law offices to enhance understanding of financial processes.
As a result, financial discipline was maintained, revenue increased, and expenditures were properly recorded and reconciled, ensuring compliance with the TSA regime.
After repeated coordination with Courts/Tribunals an amount by Courts/Tribunals under the administrative control of Ministry of Law and Justice have deposited in Government Treasury in the form of Fines and Court Fees which is approximately 174 million during Financial Year 2023-2024.
