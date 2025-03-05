Open Menu

Rs174mln Added To National Kitty In Line Of Fines, Court Fees

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rs174mln added to national kitty in line of fines, court fees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In the financial year 2023-24, Rs 174 million in line of fines and court fees were deposited into the government treasury due to proactive engagement with Courts and Tribunals under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

As per the official document available, the Ministry's F&A Section conducted internal audits of 29 courts, tribunals, and law offices, identifying areas for improved financial discipline. Two training sessions were held for 40 courts, tribunals, and 36 law offices to enhance understanding of financial processes.

As a result, financial discipline was maintained, revenue increased, and expenditures were properly recorded and reconciled, ensuring compliance with the TSA regime.

After repeated coordination with Courts/Tribunals an amount by Courts/Tribunals under the administrative control of Ministry of Law and Justice have deposited in Government Treasury in the form of Fines and Court Fees which is approximately 174 million during Financial Year 2023-2024.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

57 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan