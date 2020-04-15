Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women under PM Ehsaas program in Mianwali

Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Program Rs. 176.8 million have been distributed among 13872 deserving women registered in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Program Rs. 176.8 million have been distributed among 13872 deserving women registered in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far.

Assistant Director BISP Shahida Batool has briefed the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah on Wednesdat in a meeting that collectively Rs. 4,71,72,000 have distributed among 3655 deserving women under the PM'S Ehsas Kifalat program at 10 Ehsas Imdad Centers adding that Rs. 12,000 are being distributed to each woman on consecutive 3th day on Wednesday in Mianwali district.

Shahida Batool said told that during distribution of assistance amounts the administration has arranged safety measurements avoiding corona virus and also made sure the implementation of precautionary steps according to the SOPs of government of Punjab.

On this occasion the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has directed the ADCR Arjumand Zia and Assistant Commissioner for regularly monitoring the distribution of amounts at the centers adding that violation government orders and corona virus protocol will not be tolerated at any cost at the centers.

Deputy Commissioner said that at first phase assistance amount are being distributed among a total 27852 deserving women registered under BISP.