Rs.18 Bn Set As Tax Target For Rawalpindi Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:27 PM
Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has set a target of Rs.18 billion tax collection for the Rawalpindi region which is 10% above than that of the previous year
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has set a target of Rs.18 billion tax collection for the Rawalpindi region which is 10% above than that of the previous year.
This was briefed by the PRA officials during a meeting on tax collection, which was held here on Thursday with Add'l Deputy Commissioner (General) Hassan Tariq.
It was apprised during the meeting that out of a total 8,045 registered taxpayers, about 3,000 were actively paying taxes in the region. It was also briefed that last year's tax target was fixed at Rs 12 billion, but the receipt was limited to Rs 7.
3 billion.
Add'l DC underlined the need to increase the tax net. He directed to constitute a committee comprising reps from relevant departments to work jointly to identify the sectors where the tax net can be expanded. Also, the identification of these registered tax payers and the required data should be collected.
Officials from twin districts were also included in the meeting through online links, while Additional Deputy Commissioners (General) Jhelum and Chakwal attended the meeting via video call. The meeting considered various aspects and agreed to devise integrated strategies to expand the tax network.
