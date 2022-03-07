Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khyber district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A record amount of Rs.18.176 billion has been spent on various development projects in last three years in Khyber district.

This was revealed in briefing given to participants of public consultation session on Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) phase II held at Jirga Hall, Bara Tehsil under the supervision of District Administration Khyber.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khaliq-ur-Rehman attended the event as the chief guest.

Among others who were present include Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bara Shahab-ud-Din, Heads of Line Departments, Tehsildars, tribal elders and representatives of business community.

A detailed briefing was given participants and were informed that 157 schools have been solarized so far besides medicine worth Rs 390 million have been provided and many basic health care centers have been set up.

The was informed that free books and school bags have been distributed among 105540 students in Khyber district and new furniture has been provided to schools in all tehsils.

Addressing the consultative session on the occasion, Provincial Advisor on Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that tribal people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said that a series of consultative meetings have been initiated to streamline development projects in merged districts.

He said that provision of basic facilities to the people of merged districts is among the top priorities of the government for which amount has been allocated for health and education sector under the AIP program.

He said that KP government chalked out comprehensive policy for the long-term development and prosperity of the tribal districts.

He said that initiatives in health justice, youth program and other such programs will be a milestone in the development of the merged districts.