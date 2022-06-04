UrduPoint.com

Rs182 Bn Water Infrastructure Project Launched In Thar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 08:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah laid the foundation stone of Rs182.3 billion water infrastructure project to provide water to an Independent Power Producers (IPPs) committed to generate 1650 MW coal-fired power in Thar Block-I. The stone laying ceremony was organized at Nabirsar near Umerkot, said the statement released here on Saturday.

It was attended by Provincial Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, MNAs Mir Munawar Talpur, Dr Mahesh Malani, CM Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Consul General of Kuwait Mr Salim Yusif Al Hamdan, CEO of Kuwaiti Company Enter Tech Holding Company Abdulla Al Mutairi, CEO Enertech Water Private Ltd Yasser Malik, chairman Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Mohammad Al Fares and the Chinese experts working on the project.

He disclosed that it was the first ever water delivery project launched in the country on Public Private Partnership mode in Thar by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Sindh government was looking for investment in laying the water infrastructure for IPPs in Thar Block-I which will generate 1650 MW of power, the chief minister said and added for the purpose a canal was required to be constructed from the Farsh X-regulator to Nabisar for discharge of 200 Cusecs water.

Shah said that out of 200 cusecs, 45 cusecs would be supplied to IPPs of Thar Coal Block- I and remaining 155 cusecs water would be provided to Nabirsar for agriculture purposes.

He added that considering the significant cost of the construction of a canal and the deadline set with the IPPs, the Sindh Cabinet decided to undertake this project through PPP mode.

The CM said that a Kuwaiti Investment Company, M/s Enertech Water Pvt. Ltd taking interest in the project submitted a proposal for the development and operation of the Water Supply Facility.

Finally, the Concession Agreement was signed on 26th June 2021.

According to the project document, the Kuwaiti company is responsible to construct a 60.7 km pipeline of 45 cusecs capacity from Nabisar to Vajihar along with construction of two reservoirs with a capacity of 45 and 30 days at Nabisar and Vajihar respectively.

The reservoir capacity has been enhanced to incorporate evaporation loss.

Under the contract the private partner has to establish a 4.8 MW Power Generation system for 48 cusecs pumping stations.

There would be two pumping stations with a maximum capacity of 60 Cusecs.

A Water Treatment System of 51 cusecs would also be established comprising flocculation/clarification and filtration to attain the required water quality as has been proposed. It would have a Project Control System (PCS).

Murad Ali Shah proudly said that the Project's Transaction Structure has won global awards in two categories- the most Innovative Deal of the Year and Pakistan Deal of the Year' and also won a runner up in one category- Project & Infrastructure Finance Deal of the Year from globally reputed Islamic Finance news (IFN).The Project is expected to generate revenue of Rs 35 billion, over its life, for the Sindh government and it would be constructed in one-year time.

