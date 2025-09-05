Rs.183 Mln Distributed Among Flood-affected Families
September 05, 2025
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The district government has provided Rs.183 million cash assistance to owners of 51 houses completely destroyed by recent rains and 440 families with partially damaged houses.
According to Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saleem Jan Marwat, Rs.
01 million was provided to each owner of completely destroyed house while Rs.300,000 to each family of partially damaged house.
He said the relief initiative is being carried out under the directives of the provincial government to ensure that no deserving family is left without support.
He added that the rehabilitation of flood victims remains a top priority for the district administration.
