Rs.1.91 Billion Disbursed Under 'Ehsaas Programme' In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rs.1.91 billion disbursed under 'Ehsaas Programme' in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::More than Rs.1.91 billion has been disbursed among 159774 deserving people during nine days in four districts of Faisalabad division under first and second phases of Ehsaas Program.

In a briefing here on Sunday, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that 46 cash distribution centers were established across the division where Ehsaas money was being distributed through 164 counters. He said that Rs.12,000 was paid to each registered person under a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that 78817 male and female beneficiaries availed Ehsaas cash facility in Faisalabad through 18 centers, 23916 beneficiaries in Chiniot through six centers, 35327 in Jhang through 10 centers and 21669 persons obtained Ehsaas aid in Toba Tek Singh through 12 centers.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that deputy commissioners from all four districts, officers of education department, police, Pak army and rangers were performing their duties diligently while facilities of seating, potable water were also ensured at cash distribution centers.

The sanitizers were also installed on entry points of all cash distribution centers while social distancing was ensured for visitors to protection them from coronavirus. In this connection, face masks were also distributed among the visitors, he said and added that comprehensive monitoring of all centers would continue till the completion of Ehsaas program.

