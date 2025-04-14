Open Menu

Rs19.2m Fines, 1,461 Held Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The district administration stepped up its campaign against profiteering and hoarding

to ensure market stability and protect consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Monday that a total of 279,223 violations

were recorded during January 1 to March 31 and a fine of Rs 19.209 million was

imposed on profiteers.

Additionally, 485 FIRs were registered, 1,461 individuals arrested, and 198 shops were sealed

for non-compliance.

The district administration also released price report, indicating stable prices for several

essential items, including rice, various pulses.

DC Musa Raza reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to curbing inflation and protecting

consumers. “We will not allow any one to exploit citizens through profiteering or hoarding,”

he stated.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

44 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

44 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

44 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

44 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

45 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

45 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

46 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

46 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan