Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The district administration stepped up its campaign against profiteering and hoarding

to ensure market stability and protect consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Monday that a total of 279,223 violations

were recorded during January 1 to March 31 and a fine of Rs 19.209 million was

imposed on profiteers.

Additionally, 485 FIRs were registered, 1,461 individuals arrested, and 198 shops were sealed

for non-compliance.

The district administration also released price report, indicating stable prices for several

essential items, including rice, various pulses.

DC Musa Raza reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to curbing inflation and protecting

consumers. “We will not allow any one to exploit citizens through profiteering or hoarding,”

he stated.