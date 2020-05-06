UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs.1.95 Bln Disbursed In Faisalabad Under Ehsaas Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:47 PM

Rs.1.95 bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas program

A sum of Rs 1.95 billion has so far been disbursed among 162,694 deserving persons in the city under Ehsaas Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A sum of Rs 1.95 billion has so far been disbursed among 162,694 deserving persons in the city under Ehsaas Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed here on Wednesday that 20 cash payment centres were functional in the district and all necessary arrangements had been made there.

He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor all arrangements.

He appreciated the performance of teachers at cash payment centre and said that coordinated efforts would continue to provide relief to deserving people.

He also said that anti-corona measures were adopted in the centers, adding that social distancing should be made mandatory.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Billion

Recent Stories

Math teacher-turned-freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo m ..

12 minutes ago

Shamma bint Sultan promotes female leadership in w ..

2 hours ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

1 minute ago

Academicians to enhance regional cooperation in po ..

1 minute ago

Secretary Local Govt instructs officers to ensure ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders random COVID-19 tests ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.