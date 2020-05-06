Rs.1.95 bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A sum of Rs 1.95 billion has so far been disbursed among 162,694 deserving persons in the city under Ehsaas Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed here on Wednesday that 20 cash payment centres were functional in the district and all necessary arrangements had been made there.

He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor all arrangements.

He appreciated the performance of teachers at cash payment centre and said that coordinated efforts would continue to provide relief to deserving people.

He also said that anti-corona measures were adopted in the centers, adding that social distancing should be made mandatory.