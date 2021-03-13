UrduPoint.com
Rs1.958mln Fine Imposed On Hoarders, Profiteers

Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:48 PM

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Hassan on Saturday, was informed that 20,758 inspections had been carried out by the price control magistrates and Rs 1.958 million fine was imposed on hoarders and profiteers

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Hassan on Saturday, was informed that 20,758 inspections had been carried out by the price control magistrates and Rs 1.958 million fine was imposed on hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was also told that 29 persons were arrested over violation of rules regarding inflation undue price-hike.

The deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to expedite the crackdown on artificial inflation and hoarding.

He also ordered for uninterrupted flour supply in the market on the government fixed rates before and during the month of Ramazan.

The DC was briefed by the price control magistrates about their performance during February and March.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ayesha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioners Syeda Tehneet Bukhari, Irfan Martin, Usman Akram, Focal Person prices DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz and others.

