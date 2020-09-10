UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs19.5m Fine Imposed On Smoke-emitting Vehicles: VETS

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:22 PM

Rs19.5m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles: VETS

Around 100000 vehicles were inspected during last fortnight among which 16000 were fined for polluting the atmosphere, said Manager Transport, Vehicle Emission and Testing Service (VETS) on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 100000 vehicles were inspected during last fortnight among which 16000 were fined for polluting the atmosphere, said Manager Transport, Vehicle Emission and Testing Service (VETS) on Thursday.

An overall fine of Rs19.5million was imposed on vehicles for not fulfilling the standard criteria and releasing hazardous smolder in the air.

During inspection 84500 vehicles were found performing to the prescribed standard while 16500 found creating emissions in air. The smoke-emitting vehicles were fined on the spot and issued strict warnings for rectification.

He said the campaign was underway in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad.

On a daily basis the officials of VETS with assistance of traffic police were inspecting the vehicles for emission and banners regarding bad impact of air polluting vehicles have been displayed at several points.

Besides, pamphlets of awareness regarding negative impacts of smoke-emitting vehicles on the atmosphere were also being distributed among the general public.

He said in case a vehicle releases harmful smoke, its owner should visit VETS for inspection and fixing the fault.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Swat Fine Visit Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Mardan

Recent Stories

Young man electrocuted in sargodha

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Prosecutors Should More ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Vucic Hold Phone Talks on Kosovo - Kremlin

1 minute ago

Motorcyclist dies in a road accident

1 minute ago

Pakistan will continue to take steps for peace, st ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt issues notification for reopening of schoo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.