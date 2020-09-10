Rs19.5m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles: VETS

Around 100000 vehicles were inspected during last fortnight among which 16000 were fined for polluting the atmosphere, said Manager Transport, Vehicle Emission and Testing Service (VETS) on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 100000 vehicles were inspected during last fortnight among which 16000 were fined for polluting the atmosphere, said Manager Transport, Vehicle Emission and Testing Service (VETS) on Thursday.

An overall fine of Rs19.5million was imposed on vehicles for not fulfilling the standard criteria and releasing hazardous smolder in the air.

During inspection 84500 vehicles were found performing to the prescribed standard while 16500 found creating emissions in air. The smoke-emitting vehicles were fined on the spot and issued strict warnings for rectification.

He said the campaign was underway in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad.

On a daily basis the officials of VETS with assistance of traffic police were inspecting the vehicles for emission and banners regarding bad impact of air polluting vehicles have been displayed at several points.

Besides, pamphlets of awareness regarding negative impacts of smoke-emitting vehicles on the atmosphere were also being distributed among the general public.

He said in case a vehicle releases harmful smoke, its owner should visit VETS for inspection and fixing the fault.