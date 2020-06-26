UrduPoint.com
Rs.1.97 Billion Disbursed Under Ehsaas Program

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

A total of Rs1.97 billion has been distributed among 163,000 deserving across the district so far under Ehsas Emergency Cash Program and Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Program

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of Rs1.97 billion has been distributed among 163,000 deserving across the district so far under Ehsas Emergency Cash Program and Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Program.

This was disclosed by Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Program, Sargodha Abbas Gondal in a briefing given to Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here on Friday.

He said that due to fingerprints issue and deaths of some people, 100 per cent target of the Emergency Emergency Program could not be achieved. In case of death, the financial aid will be transferred to his spouse, eldest daughter or son.

He said that according to the policy, heirs will have to submit UC's death certificate and other necessary documents to the BISP tehsil office, adding that documents submitted so far were being registered in online system after verification.

He said that a confirmation message would receive via sms 8171 to the heirs after transfer of aid.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Cash Emergency centers, the DC directed to ensure SOPs including social distancing and masks for the deserving and staff at the centers.

