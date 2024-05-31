Rs.1b Released For Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Sindh Home Minister, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Friday said that Sindh government had released Rs 1 billion for the first phase of Karachi Safe City Project aimed at making the metropolis a peaceful and crime free city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Friday said that Sindh government had released Rs 1 billion for the first phase of Karachi Safe City Project aimed at making the metropolis a peaceful and crime free city.
While chairing a meeting held here at DIG CTD office to discuss the first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project, the home minister emphasized the need of swift completion of the project within 12 months.
He mentioned that Sindh government had transferred Rs 3 billion to the project account for expediting the necessary works for launch of the project. The objectives of the safe city project are to eliminate crime and apprehend criminal elements and the government wants to expand it to other cities of the province after its launch in the capital Karachi, he added.
The minister expressed his commitment to the objective of making Karachi a peaceful, secure and crime free city and underscored the importance of the Safe City Project in achieving the goal.
Briefing the participants of the meeting on the progress and priorities of the project, Director General Safe City Project, Asif Aijaz Sheikh informed that Pakistan's largest screen and data centre would be established under the project.
As many as 12000 cameras will be installed at selected locations in Karachi while 2000 existing cameras to be upgraded, he said adding that plans were underway to install 10,000 more cameras across the city and all the cameras would be connected through fiber optic cables.
Recent Stories
Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies
Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic plants
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus11 minutes ago
-
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress11 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM18 minutes ago
-
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad18 minutes ago
-
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region18 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance18 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar23 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for stepping up anti-narcotics operation against drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting with DCs to discuss public service delivery matters6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 9-Year Jail8 minutes ago