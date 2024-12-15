Rs1m Released For Medical Expenses Of Police Employees
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The IG Punjab on Sunday released another Rs.1 million to police employees for medical expenses.
The police spokesperson said that Constable Syed Muhammad Wahab Arif was given Rs.2.5 million for major surgery, while head Constable Naeem Raza Bhatti was given Rs.200,000 for open heart surgery.
Similarly, DSP Ijaz Hussain Bukhari was given Rs.
100,000 for gallbladder surgery and Ghazi Head Constable Amir Mahmood was given Rs.100,000 for hernia surgery.
Likewise, sanitary worker Asif Nadeem Khan was given Rs.100,000 for leg surgery, while Constable Maqbool Ahmed was given Rs.100,000 for eye surgery, and the widow of Constable Alamdar Hussain (deceased) was given Rs.70,000 for treatment.
In addition, Rs.50,000 was released to Sub-Inspector Arham Azan for medical expenses.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the funds after scrutiny by the Welfare Branch.
