Rs1mn water rate recovered in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Revenue Department has recovered Rs.1 million water rate in one day from tehsil Saddar.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya, chairing a meeting, said that revenue officers performed excellently and made a record recovery of water rate in one day. The drive will continue till complete recovery of arrears, he added.