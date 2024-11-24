Rs1mn Water Rate Recovered In One Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Revenue Department has recovered Rs.1 million water rate in one day from tehsil Saddar.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya, chairing a meeting, said that revenue officers performed excellently and made a record recovery of water rate in one day. The drive will continue till complete recovery of arrears, he added.
