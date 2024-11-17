Open Menu

Rs.2 Bln Free Of Cost Livestock To 11,000 Women Of S Punjab Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Rs.2 bln free of cost livestock to 11,000 women of S Punjab starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) To ensure the Punjab Chief Minister's vision for rural women's development, the registration process for distributing livestock, including buffaloes, cows, and goats, for free of cost has been started from Sunday for the 11000 eligible women in 12 districts of South Punjab.

According to Agricultural Department official sources, the project would help increase milk production by rearing good-breed cows and buffaloes. According to a data of the project, a large number of rural women from 12 districts of South Punjab have applied for the initiative as the last date was November 16. The registration process was started from November 1.

The initiative has been launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide livelihood opportunities for women in rural areas.

Under the programme, 11,000 rural woman in select cities of South Punjab will be given livestock without any charges as the project costs Rs2 billion.

The Primary purpose of the project is to make poor rural women independent financially so they can earn for their children. Rural women in Dera Ghazi, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah and Kot Addu will get buffaloes and cows free of charge. Cows and buffaloes will also be given to rural women in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Poor women will earn employment by rearing cows and buffaloes.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari Kot Addu Ghazi November Women Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

23 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

24 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan