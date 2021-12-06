UrduPoint.com

Rs20 Bln Development Schemes To Make Abbottabad Exemplary City: Mushtaq Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:28 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday said with the cost of 20 billion rupees development project, the Abbottabad would become an exemplary city in the country and change the fate of the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday said with the cost of 20 billion rupees development project, the Abbottabad would become an exemplary city in the country and change the fate of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the upgradation of Government High School No 3. Abbottabad and Mirpur Girls High School to Higher Secondary Schools.

Mushtaq Ghani said if we compare 8 years of development of the Abbottabad city with the past 7 decades then during the last two tenures the PTI government has initiated health, education, public works projects, provision of clean drinking water, the establishment of universities, schools, colleges, Dhamtor bypass and other mega projects.

He said on the basis of the services being provided by the PTI government to the masses our party deserves vote for the upcoming local body elections and next general elections.

The speaker while congratulating the citizens of Abbottabad said Government High School No.3 is the number one school in the province where merit is the basic key and we have upgraded the school.

KP minister for Higher Education Shahram Khan Taraki, PTI Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, former Provincial Minister for Finance MPA Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi, District Education Officer male Muhammad Shaukat, Secretary Elementary and Secondary board Zafar Arbab Abbasi, Principal Higher Secondary School No. 3 Zia Shahid, District Education Officer, Peshawar, Haripur, Batagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad District were also present on the occasion.

