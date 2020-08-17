UrduPoint.com
Rs20 Million Allocated For OPF Greens' Development: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Monday said that it had allocated Rs20 million for carrying out development work at its newly established farm housing scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Monday said that it had allocated Rs20 million for carrying out development work at its newly established farm housing scheme.

The allocation was made in Fiscal Year 2020-21 for further development work in the scheme such as horticulture, landscaping, electrification and Sui gas facility, an official told APP.

The project named as OPF Greens was set up at 355 kanals of land at a cost of Rs138.7 million, he added.

He said the plots had been allotted to the Pakistani expatriates.

