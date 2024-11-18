Rs20,000 Fine Imposed On Businesses
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In response to rising smog, the Lahore district administration has implemented strict measures to curb outdoor activities and regulate market operations.
According to a spokesperson, the administration sealed 50 shops, 34 restaurants, 3 bakeries, and 25 Bar BQ shops for violating the official timings for business hours 8 pm.
Additionally, fines totaling 120,000 rupees were imposed on violators. The crackdown is part of broader efforts to mitigate the harmful effects of smog on public health.
The enforcement extended across all tehsils of Lahore, with inspections led by Assistant Commissioners in various areas. In Tehsil City, 3 shops, 8 restaurants, and several Bar BQ spots were sealed, while similar actions took place in other tehsils including Sadar, Ravi, Raiwind, Shalimar, Wahga, and Nishtar.
Alongside business hour restrictions, a comprehensive ban on construction activities in the city has been imposed for a week, except for national priority projects.
Heavy transport vehicles are also restricted from entering Lahore, except those carrying essential goods such as fuel, food, and medical supplies.
With outdoor activities posing further health risks, the administration has prohibited all exhibitions, sports events, and festivals until November 24. Schools will remain closed, and universities and colleges have shifted to online classes. Restaurants face additional restrictions, with indoor and outdoor dining banned after 4 PM, and takeaway services prohibited after 8 pm. However, essential services such as medical facilities and pharmacies remain unaffected.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has called on the public to take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups, and emphasized that the enforcement will continue to ensure the health and safety of Lahore's residents. Violators of the restrictions will face strict legal action, and citizens are encouraged to report any violations via the DC Office's control room.
