Open Menu

Rs20,000 Fine Imposed On Businesses

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses

In response to rising smog, the Lahore district administration has implemented strict measures to curb outdoor activities and regulate market operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In response to rising smog, the Lahore district administration has implemented strict measures to curb outdoor activities and regulate market operations.

According to a spokesperson, the administration sealed 50 shops, 34 restaurants, 3 bakeries, and 25 Bar BQ shops for violating the official timings for business hours 8 pm.

Additionally, fines totaling 120,000 rupees were imposed on violators. The crackdown is part of broader efforts to mitigate the harmful effects of smog on public health.

The enforcement extended across all tehsils of Lahore, with inspections led by Assistant Commissioners in various areas. In Tehsil City, 3 shops, 8 restaurants, and several Bar BQ spots were sealed, while similar actions took place in other tehsils including Sadar, Ravi, Raiwind, Shalimar, Wahga, and Nishtar.

Alongside business hour restrictions, a comprehensive ban on construction activities in the city has been imposed for a week, except for national priority projects.

Heavy transport vehicles are also restricted from entering Lahore, except those carrying essential goods such as fuel, food, and medical supplies.

With outdoor activities posing further health risks, the administration has prohibited all exhibitions, sports events, and festivals until November 24. Schools will remain closed, and universities and colleges have shifted to online classes. Restaurants face additional restrictions, with indoor and outdoor dining banned after 4 PM, and takeaway services prohibited after 8 pm. However, essential services such as medical facilities and pharmacies remain unaffected.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has called on the public to take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups, and emphasized that the enforcement will continue to ensure the health and safety of Lahore's residents. Violators of the restrictions will face strict legal action, and citizens are encouraged to report any violations via the DC Office's control room.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Sports Business Vehicles November Market All From

Recent Stories

realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 8 ..

Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..

16 seconds ago
 District coordination committee reviews developmen ..

District coordination committee reviews development projects

2 minutes ago
 QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting ..

QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests

2 minutes ago
 Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forc ..

Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release

2 minutes ago
 DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

2 minutes ago
 Health Mela from 20th

Health Mela from 20th

2 minutes ago
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oma ..

Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

7 minutes ago
 NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster r ..

NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..

13 minutes ago
 KU announces schedule of submission of online admi ..

KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degree ..

COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..

7 minutes ago
 Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

7 minutes ago
 PJA conducts training program on forensic science

PJA conducts training program on forensic science

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan