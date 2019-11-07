UrduPoint.com
Rs.20.8 Million Fines Imposed To Profiteers: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said that the shopkeepers and traders were exploiting the general public by creating self inflation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said that the shopkeepers and traders were exploiting the general public by creating self inflation.

Addressing a review meeting of discussing the performance of price control magistrates (PCMs) at Commissioner House on Thursday the Commissioner said directed the administration that taking non discriminatory action against the black marketers and profiteers.

Briefing the meeting the additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi has told that from January 2019 till onward 105 price control magistrates had conducted a total 7300 raids in the division (Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakhar, Mianwali) and imposed fines Rs.

20.8 million to the profiteers and black Marketers.

Additional Commissioner told that 1020 shopkeepers and traders were fined on the spot while 317 FIR have also been registered at different police stations.

He said that the 81 cases were sent to the special magistrates of which 56 have been decided whereas the rest of 25 were under trial.

He further said that there were 12 market Committees in the division adding that the deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have managed 1423 visits in the market committees, fruit and vegetable markets during the last 10 months.

