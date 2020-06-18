Rs211000 fine imposed on petrol pumps, 121 issued warnings

Following directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, action against petrol pumps creating artificial shortage and selling petrol on exorbitant prices continued on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Following directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, action against petrol pumps creating artificial shortage and selling petrol on exorbitant prices continued on Thursday.

A report issued by the office of Provincial Performance Management Reforms Unit (PMRU), KP, said a total of 249 petrol pumps were inspected and strict warnings were issued to the staff of 121 gas stations for not properly following the SOPs prescribed for coronavirus.

A fine of Rs 211000 was imposed on 54 petrol pumps for selling petrol on exorbitant price. The report further said that action against hoarding of petrol and sale profiteers will continue across the province.