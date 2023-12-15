Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Jaranwala

Municipal Committee (MC) Chief Officer Syed Yasir Gilani on Friday said that Rs 2.13775 billion would be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Municipal Committee (MC) Chief Officer Syed Yasir Gilani on Friday said that Rs 2.13775 billion would be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Jaranwala.

During a briefing to the delegation of World Bank here, he said that various development projects were being executed in Jaranwala to improve life style of the people of this largest tehsil of the district.

Highlighting some details of the development schemes, he said that rehabilitation of disposal station of 240 Mor and improvement of sewerage network were on top priority of the government.

He said that Rs.2.13775 billion were being spent on improvement of sewerage system and this project would be completed within 2 years for resolving sewerage related issues of this area on permanent basis.

Xen MC Jaranwala Saddam Hussain, Anees Yousuf, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Haroon, Ghaffar Naveed, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan, Ahmad Waqas, Maroof Khan Advocate and Malik Naeem Wafa were also present in the briefing in addition to the representatives of World Bank including Malik Pervaiz, Ehsan-ul-Haq and Zia-ur-Rehman.